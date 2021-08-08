UAE: Lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 3 months

Daily infections remained above the 1,500 mark throughout the month of July.

The UAE has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 80 days.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 1,410 infections on Sunday, August 8. The last time the country had seen daily cases dip below 1,500 was on May 21.

Daily infections remained above the 1,500 mark throughout the month of July. Despite that, July had registered the lowest number of cases in 2021.

The month ended with just over 47,900 cases — with an average of 1,540 daily cases — dipping further from the previous low of 50,500 registered in May (average daily cases: Over 1,600).

The country was also successful in actually registering a dip in the number of cases after the Eid Al Fitr break this year. Typically, the UAE has registered an increase in daily infections during long holidays.

The country registered a new low in the number of cases on Sunday, even as it managed to administer Covid-19 vaccines to over 80 per cent of its population.

About 80.43 per cent of UAE residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 72 per cent have received both.

