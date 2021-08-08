UAE: Lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 3 months
Daily infections remained above the 1,500 mark throughout the month of July.
The UAE has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 80 days.
The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 1,410 infections on Sunday, August 8. The last time the country had seen daily cases dip below 1,500 was on May 21.
Daily infections remained above the 1,500 mark throughout the month of July. Despite that, July had registered the lowest number of cases in 2021.
The month ended with just over 47,900 cases — with an average of 1,540 daily cases — dipping further from the previous low of 50,500 registered in May (average daily cases: Over 1,600).
The country was also successful in actually registering a dip in the number of cases after the Eid Al Fitr break this year. Typically, the UAE has registered an increase in daily infections during long holidays.
The country registered a new low in the number of cases on Sunday, even as it managed to administer Covid-19 vaccines to over 80 per cent of its population.
About 80.43 per cent of UAE residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 72 per cent have received both.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 15,649 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 17 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airlines clarify rules for stranded...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,410 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4...
Over 67.6 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Case filed against Malayalam star...
Around 300 persons had gathered to see the popular actor who was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Capacity rules for restaurants, events eased
Events can be hosted at 60 per cent of capacity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airlines clarify rules for expats who got jab in...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA