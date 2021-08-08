Covid-19: UAE announces increased capacity at restaurants, events, weddings

Events can be hosted at 60 per cent of capacity.

Capacity at shopping malls, hotels, cinemas and eateries in the UAE has been increased to 80 per cent, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as a string of Covid safety rules were relaxed.

Up to 10 people can be seated at one table at restaurants and cafes. They are required to wear a face mask while away from their tables.

Events can be hosted at 60 per cent of capacity, provided attendees maintain an adequate social distance and wear masks.

Capacity in public transport means has been increased to 75 per cent.

Wedding halls can host 60 per cent of capacity, but the total number of guests must not exceed 300.

Events and exhibitions are open only to residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Not more than six months must have passed since the second dose was administered.

For the vulnerable group — including the elderly and those with chronic diseases — no more than three months must have passed.

The relaxed rules were announced on a day that the UAE recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly three months.