Covid-19: UAE airlines extend flight reduction to Pakistan till June 15

UAE has suspended travel from Pakistan until further notice.

UAE airlines have extended temporary reduction of flights to Pakistan till June 15 in line with the Pakistan government's instructions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Pakistan had asked international carriers to reduce flights to Pakistan from May 5 to 20 by up to 80 per cent in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, but the government later reduced it to just 50 per cent.

“The Pakistani government has issued updated travel directives extending the limit on the number of international passengers allowed to travel to Pakistan. As a result, the temporary reduction of Etihad Airways passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan will continue until June 15, and may be extended,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The Abu Dhabi-based national carrier said it is contacting guests - affected by the travel update - to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and rearrange travel plans accordingly.

“This is an evolving situation and we will update guests as more information becomes available,” it said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 1,843 new Covid-19 cases ad 80 deaths.

A flydubai spokesperson also said - in a statement - to Khaleej Times that the budget carrier’s flights to Pakistan remain suspended until June 15.

Pakistan to UAE passenger flights were suspended on May 12 until further notice and no fresh announcement has been made by the UAE authorities so far.

Similarly, passengers flights from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were also suspended indefinitely. The UAE has extended ban on passengers from India also till June 30.

