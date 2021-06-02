Covid-19: Oman to allow Gulf citizens land entry; extend travel ban for India, Pakistan

Oman to allow Gulf citizens land entry as some restrictions ease.

Oman said on Wednesday it will allow Omanis and citizens of other Gulf countries to move across its land borders daily for work, while also loosening other pandemic-related restrictions imposed for health reasons, state news agency said on Twitter.

Oman also extended a ban on entering the country for travellers from Sudan, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt and the Philippines, Oman TV said.

It also said it would not allow entry for people coming from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as anyone who has been in any of the banned countries in the prior 14 days, starting on June 5 and until further notice.

Mosques with a capacity of less than 100 people will be allowed to reopen, but only for the Muslim five daily prayers. Commercial activities will be allowed to resume at a 50 per cent capacity and social functions like weddings will be allowed at a 30 per cent capacity.

Last month, Oman ended a nightly curfew that had been introduced to stem the spread of COVID-19.