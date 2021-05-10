Covid-19: UAE suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Transit flights are suspended as well.

The UAE has announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights.

The suspension is effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 12.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: India-UAE travel suspension extended until further notice

>> India-UAE flight suspension: What to do if you have booked tickets?

Transit flights are suspended as well, "with the exception of those travelling to UAE and bound for these countries".

Cargo flights are unaffected.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) made the announcement on Monday.

The only exceptions are UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, Golden Visa holders and businessmen's jets.

ALSO READ:

>> India-UAE flight suspension: Stranded expats ready to pay Dh16,000 for private jet ticket

>> Covid in India: Expat family spends over Dh200,000 to jet back to UAE

Exempted passengers will need to undergo a PCR test no more than 48 hours before the flight. They must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE.

They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UAE, with PCR tests on days four and eight of entry.