Covid-19: UAE suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
Transit flights are suspended as well.
The UAE has announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights.
The suspension is effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 12.
Transit flights are suspended as well, "with the exception of those travelling to UAE and bound for these countries".
Cargo flights are unaffected.
#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) made the announcement on Monday.
The only exceptions are UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, Golden Visa holders and businessmen's jets.
Exempted passengers will need to undergo a PCR test no more than 48 hours before the flight. They must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE.
They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UAE, with PCR tests on days four and eight of entry.
