UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return airfares begin at Dh1,300

A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to 20.

Though many Pakistani expats in the UAE have put travel plans on hold, many economical options are available for those wishing to fly to Pakistan to spend Eid Al Fitr with their families.

Tickets from UAE to Pakistan are still available for as low Dh1,300 (return fare) to Lahore during the coming weekend on Pakistani carrier airblue. The fare gets cheaper if passengers opt for 20kg baggage allowance instead of 40kg.

New Covid rules for travellers entering Pakistan

Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also has seats available to different Pakistani cities at competitive rates.

Following the Pakistan government's decision to reduce international inbound flights by 80 per cent, a number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to 20.

An Emirates airline customer service representative told Khaleej Times that the next available date for a flight is after Eid on May 16 to Lahore.

Pakistani expats shelve Eid plans

Similarly, Etihad Airways website showed seat availability on Abu Dhabi-Lahore route for May 6 and 11, with a starting ticket price of Dh,5,790, while the next available flight is on May 17.

Rebooking or refund

With regard to cancelled flights, Emirates has said that all tickets issued from April 1, 2021 will be automatically valid for travel for 24 months. Within that time, a traveller has the flexibility to change the dates and ask for a refund at no extra cost.

If a ticket has been booked on or after April 1, 2021, the passenger can also change it to another destination in the same region and in the same travel class for no extra charge.

Similarly, passengers buying tickets on budget carrier flydubai can rebook for a later date or claim a refund through its website. For travel agent bookings, customers will need to contact their travel agent directly.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways offers three options to its passengers – rebook to it for another date, leave the ticket open till the end of September and rebook some another date and claim Etihad Travel Bank, which is valid for the next two years.

Passengers will get the ticket price as credit and also get bonus miles. Travellers can also claim refund as well in case of flight cancellation.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com