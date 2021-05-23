Covid-19: Delhi lockdown extended until May 31, says Kejriwal

The authorities will begin lifting restrictions from May 31 if cases continue to decline.

The lockdown in Delhi has been extended until 5am on May 31, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Kejriwal also added that if Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the authorities will begin lifting the restrictions in a phased manner from May 31.

The positivity rate has come to 2.5% in Delhi. 1,600 new #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/pEsFMg5Qb6 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

The positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi, and 1,600 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.