Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Delhi lockdown extended until May 31, says Kejriwal

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 23, 2021

The authorities will begin lifting restrictions from May 31 if cases continue to decline.


The lockdown in Delhi has been extended until 5am on May 31, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Also read:

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842

Kejriwal also added that if Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the authorities will begin lifting the restrictions in a phased manner from May 31.

The positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi, and 1,600 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-loss-of-smell-taste-indicate-infection-is-mild-in-86-per-cent-of-cases macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 