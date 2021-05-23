Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842

Reuters/New Delhi
Filed on May 23, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266


India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/coronavirus-dubai-police-arrest-dj-two-managers-for-organising-party macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 