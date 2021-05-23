- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842
Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266
India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741.
Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.
India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters tally.
India reports 2,40,842 new #COVID19 cases, 3,55,102 discharges & 3,741 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
Total cases: 2,65,30,132
Total discharges: 2,34,25,467
Death toll: 2,99,266
Active cases: 28,05,399
Total vaccination: 19,50,04,184 pic.twitter.com/dHSDL4JNq8
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports daily rise in coronavirus ...
Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan starts Covid vaccination for 30-39 age...
Pakistan has already been vaccinating people aged 40 and above across ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Education
Class 12 Board Exam: Final decision by government ...
A high-level meeting will be held discuss the proposals for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: 24K gold price set to rise to Dh230 this...
Globally, the precious yellow metal can hit $1,930, as inflows into... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon,...
Hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race,... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1