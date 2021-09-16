Coronavirus: UAE reports 564 Covid-19 cases, 650 recoveries, 1 death

More than 7.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 564 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 650 recoveries and 1 death.

Covid safety will be the top priority as Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes the world for its six-month run from October 1. Millions of visitors are expected to land in the UAE for the World’s Greatest Show.

Among the enhanced safety measures to visit the world fair is that visitors aged 18 and over either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, flights are already running to and from Manila and it has been more than a week since the Philippine travel restrictions were eased — yet many Filipino expats in the UAE are staying put. Most say they have no plans of flying home even for Christmas, which used to be a peak travel period.

Elsewhere, China's coronavirus vaccination drive has crossed 2 billion doses, according to reports.

The 2 billion mark was achieved just 10 weeks after the first billion mark was passed earlier in June this year, according to a CNN report. The number of of fully vaccinated people in the country has also reached 889 million.