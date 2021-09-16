Covid-19: China's vaccination drive crosses 2 billion doses
Number of of fully vaccinated people in country has reached 889 million.
China's coronavirus vaccination drive has crossed 2 billion doses, according to reports.
The 2 billion mark was achieved just 10 weeks after the first billion mark was passed earlier in June this year, according to a CNN report.
The number of of fully vaccinated people in the country has also reached 889 million.
The country in now on part with the US and UK in terms of percentage of fully vaccinated people, according to the report.
China is pushing to fully vaccinate 80 per cent of its 1.4 billion population by the end of the year, said respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan earlier.
