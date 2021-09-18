Coronavirus: UAE reports 471 Covid-19 cases, 604 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 79.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 471 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 604 recoveries and 2 deaths.

More than 79.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Pakistan off UK’s Red List, easier testing for arrivals

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Free Covid PCR tests for unvaccinated ticket holders

Effective Sunday, September 19, visitors to Abu Dhabi can enter the Capital from within the country without the need to present a Covid-19 negative test result first.

The entry regulations have been in place since the summer of 2020. Regular commuters, office-goers, families, tourists, and all other categories of travellers were required to show a negative PCR test at several border entry points into Abu Dhabi to enter the emirate.

Authorities have also approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases.

Positive cases must still wear a wristband, they added.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic further approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.