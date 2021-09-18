Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 testing requirements to enter emirate
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests
Effective Sunday, September 19, visitors to Abu Dhabi can enter the Capital from within the country without the need to present a Covid-19 negative test result first.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic updated the entry procedure to the emirate from within the UAE, and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter.
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.
ALSO READ:
>> Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19 response
>> Alhosn green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination, PCR tests
>> Covid in UAE: Booster Sinopharm dose must to maintain ‘green status’ on AlHosn app
>> Covid in UAE: Seha suspends decision requiring AlHosn green pass for patients, visitors
“The Committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery," said a statement from the committee.
The entry regulations have been in place since the summer of 2020. Regular commuters, office-goers, families, tourists, and all other categories of travellers were required to show a negative PCR test at several border entry points into Abu Dhabi to enter the emirate.
Entry regulations were far more stringent when the daily rate of Covid-19 infections exceeded 1,000 positive cases across the country. Back then, visitors had to do repeat tests every fourth and eighth day during their stay in the emirate. More recently, visitors only had to show a green status on their AlHosn app before entering the emirate.
UAE nationals and expatriates have welcomed the decision and social media has been abuzz with positive reactions since the announcement was made Saturday afternoon.
Altaf Khan said, “This is very good news for everyone wishing to visit the capital. Thank you, Abu Dhabi.”
Mohammed Noor Absar wrote on Facebook: “Such great news!”
Allan Mbabali Aluviss said, “Great leaders, great news.”
Authorities in Abu Dhabi also approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday. However, positive cases must still wear a wristband.
The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 35,662 cases, 281 deaths
More than 70 per cent of deaths due to co-morbidities, says Health... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19