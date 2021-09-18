Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 testing requirements to enter emirate

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests

Effective Sunday, September 19, visitors to Abu Dhabi can enter the Capital from within the country without the need to present a Covid-19 negative test result first.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic updated the entry procedure to the emirate from within the UAE, and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

ALSO READ:

>> Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19 response

>> Alhosn green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination, PCR tests

>> Covid in UAE: Booster Sinopharm dose must to maintain ‘green status’ on AlHosn app

>> Covid in UAE: Seha suspends decision requiring AlHosn green pass for patients, visitors

“The Committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery," said a statement from the committee.

The entry regulations have been in place since the summer of 2020. Regular commuters, office-goers, families, tourists, and all other categories of travellers were required to show a negative PCR test at several border entry points into Abu Dhabi to enter the emirate.

Entry regulations were far more stringent when the daily rate of Covid-19 infections exceeded 1,000 positive cases across the country. Back then, visitors had to do repeat tests every fourth and eighth day during their stay in the emirate. More recently, visitors only had to show a green status on their AlHosn app before entering the emirate.

UAE nationals and expatriates have welcomed the decision and social media has been abuzz with positive reactions since the announcement was made Saturday afternoon.

Altaf Khan said, “This is very good news for everyone wishing to visit the capital. Thank you, Abu Dhabi.”

Mohammed Noor Absar wrote on Facebook: “Such great news!”

Allan Mbabali Aluviss said, “Great leaders, great news.”

Authorities in Abu Dhabi also approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday. However, positive cases must still wear a wristband.

The committee will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.