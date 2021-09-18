Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi: No electronic wristband required for international travellers, close contacts in quarantine
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases.
The decision, which follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures, will go into effect from Sunday, September 19.
Positive cases must still wear a wristband, they added.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic further approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.
Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General.
The committee urged all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.
