Coronavirus: UAE reports 391 Covid-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 391 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 505 recoveries and 2 deaths.
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
Effective Sunday, visitors to Abu Dhabi can enter the Capital from within the country without the need to present a Covid-19 negative test result first.
Since last year, some UAE residents who need travel to Abu Dhabi for work have done over 100 RT-PCR tests to enter the emirate. So, the eased entry regulations in the Capital comes as a relief.
Menawhile, on Saturday, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi reminded the Pakistani community in the UAE of the fines attached to flouting Covid-related safety precautions. Overseas Pakistanis in the country were encouraged to stay aware of the violations and abide by the rules in place.
