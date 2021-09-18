Covid-19: Kerala to reopen schools from November 1
Chief Ministe's office announces School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1
Kerala will reopen schools from November 1, Kerala Chief Minister’s office announced on Saturday.
This development comes amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The official notification by the CMO said: “Kerala will reopen schools from November 1. School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1, other classes will begin on November 15. The decision was taken at a Covid-19 review committee meeting.”
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,325 fresh Covid-19 infections, 27,266 recoveries and 143 deaths on Saturday, as per the state health bulletin.
Earlier on September 7, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government has decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10pm and 6am.
