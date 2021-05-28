Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,236 Covid-19 cases, 2,206 recoveries, 4 deaths

Filed on May 28, 2021 | Last updated on May 28, 2021 at 03.14 pm

The new cases were detected through 239,852 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,236 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,206 recoveries and 4 deaths.

More than 49.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 28 are 565,451, while total recoveries stand at 545,229. The death toll rises to 1,668.

Routine and mandatory PCR tests in Abu Dhabi have helped reduce Covid-19 cases thereby keeping the UAE Capital safe, say health experts. Abu Dhabi is one the few places in the world which have not been affected by the second wave of Covid-19 and this is because of the safety protocols being implemented. The mandatory routine Covid tests for workers have also helped residents gain confidence and many of them have now returned to their workplaces as they know it is safe to so.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second wave and a vaccine shortage across the region.

India reported on Friday 186,364 new infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since April 14, while 3,660 more people died.

Japan is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, prolonging anti-coronavirus curbs to just over one month before the Summer Olympics are due to open.