Covid-19: India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in over a month; death toll at 318,895

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on May 28, 2021

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895.


India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

