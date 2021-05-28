- EVENTS
Covid-19: India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in over a month; death toll at 318,895
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895.
India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.
India reports 1,86,364 new #COVID19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021
Total cases: 2,75,55,457
Total discharges: 2,48,93,410
Death toll: 3,18,895
Active cases: 23,43,152
Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660 pic.twitter.com/px2jTVCVhY
