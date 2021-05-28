- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: South Asia crosses 30 million cases as India battles second wave
The South Asia region accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and almost 10 per cent of deaths.
Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second Covid-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region.
India, the second most-populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest Covid-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.
The South Asia region - India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka - accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and almost 10 per cent of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official tallies of infections and deaths are not reflecting the true extent of the problem.
This month, India opened its coronavirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 18 or older. However, it has not been able to meet vaccine demand despite being one of the biggest vaccine producers in the world.
India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.
#COVID19: #India reports 1,86,364 new cases, 3,660 deaths in last 24 hours— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 28, 2021
Total cases: 2,75,55,457
Total discharges: 2,48,93,410
Death toll: 3,18,895
Active cases: 23,43,152 https://t.co/Bz4F8F9yNp
To meet domestic demand, India temporarily halted vaccine exports in March after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The halt has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.
However, India is still facing a vaccine shortage and several of its state governments, and even cities such as Mumbai, have launched global tenders or sought expressions of interest from firms such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for urgent supplies.
India’s official tally of daily coronavirus infections has been falling in the past few days, offering hope that its second wave is ebbing.
But there are serious concerns that many new infections are not being reported, largely due to a dearth of testing in the countryside.
As of Friday, India has reported nearly 27.6 million cases and 318,895 deaths.
Since India is unlikely to resume major exports of Covid-19 vaccines until October, other South Asia countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh are making diplomatic efforts to secure Covid-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out.
India’s western neighbour Pakistan, with purchases and donations from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, has now secured more than 18 million doses. On Wednesday, Pakistan opened its vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older.
At least 219.17 million vaccine doses have been administered in southern Asia by Friday, according to figures from Our World in Data.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: South Asia crosses 30m cases as India...
The South Asia region accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
CBSE Board Exam 2021 cancellation plea: Supreme...
The plea sought to seek direction to cancel the class 12 examinations ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Doctors dance to cheer up Covid patients...
Such activities divert the mind, elevate the mood and relax the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India posts lowest daily rise in Covid cases in...
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: South Asia crosses 30m cases as India...
The South Asia region accounts for 18 per cent of global cases and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Coalition denies presence of UAE forces on Yemen...
Current UAE efforts focused on providing air support for Marib defence READ MORE
-
MENA
Oman: Expat workers face new fees from June 1
The fees will be levied on work permits for new businesses and those... READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai