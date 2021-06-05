Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,188 Covid-19 cases, 2,150 recoveries, 5 deaths

The new cases were detected through 246,510 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,188 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,150 recoveries and 5 deaths.

More than 51.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 5 are 581,197, while total recoveries stand at 560,734. The death toll now stands at 1,696.

Dubai is set to be the next big health tourism destination, with the emirate’s high vaccination rate boosting visitors’ confidence, a top health official has said. The UAE has now overtaken Israel and become the most vaccinated country in the world. As on Friday, the UAE had administered has administered over 13.2 million vaccine doses.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have eased Covid-19 restrictions on the number of family members who can share the same table at restaurants and cafes. Starting today, members of the same family can sit around one table, without any limit on numbers. However, there is no change in the overall capacity inside restaurants and coffee shops. The authorities urged the public to avoid social gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.

The authorities repeatedly stressed the need to avoid gatherings and urged the public to follow safety measures. On Thursday, an Emirati was arrested in Sharjah after holding a wedding party in his home without a permit, the police said. The illegal gathering in Khor Fakkan was busted after guests posted photos of the party, showing too many people who were not adhering to social distancing rules.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 172.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.70 million, according to the latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,342,974 and 596,999, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,574,350 cases.