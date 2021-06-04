Coronavirus Pandemic
Rules eased for families eating out at restaurants in Abu Dhabi

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 4, 2021

(Reuters file)

Restaurants and cafes to adhere to approved capacity of 60%


Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have eased Covid-19 restrictions on the number of family members who can share the same table at restaurants and cafes.

From Saturday, members of the same family can sit on one table without any limit on numbers.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee made this announcement after more than four months of restrictions implemented to contain the pandemic.

Pfizer jab after Sinopharm shots will enhance immunity

However, there is no change in the overall capacity inside restaurants and coffee shops.

“The committee reaffirms the importance of adhering to an approved capacity of 60 per cent for restaurants and cafes and maintaining other precautionary measures, to protect the health and safety of everyone within the community and preserve public health gains,” tweeted Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee.

