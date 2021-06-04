Rules eased for families eating out at restaurants in Abu Dhabi

Restaurants and cafes to adhere to approved capacity of 60%

Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have eased Covid-19 restrictions on the number of family members who can share the same table at restaurants and cafes.

From Saturday, members of the same family can sit on one table without any limit on numbers.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee made this announcement after more than four months of restrictions implemented to contain the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee allows members of the same family to sit at one table in restaurants and cafes, with no limit on numbers, while adhering to approved capacity of 60% and maintaining other precautionary measures, effective Saturday, 5 June 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZTkLzjtcUk — (@admediaoffice) June 4, 2021

However, there is no change in the overall capacity inside restaurants and coffee shops.

“The committee reaffirms the importance of adhering to an approved capacity of 60 per cent for restaurants and cafes and maintaining other precautionary measures, to protect the health and safety of everyone within the community and preserve public health gains,” tweeted Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee.