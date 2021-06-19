Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075 recoveries, 5 deaths
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,109 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,075 recoveries and 5 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 267,968 additional tests.
The total number of cases in the country on June 19 stand at 610,179 while total recoveries are 589,235. Death toll rises to 1,752.
With summer vacations around the corner, authorities and doctors are urging people to avoid gatherings, while urging them to follow Covid-19 protocols.
The UAE has seen a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases since the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays in mid-May However, this rise is much lower than that witnessed post-New Year.
Experts believe one of main reasons for the spike are social gatherings and complacency among people who are not following precautionary measures. “Residents must put the brakes on social interactions. The virus is airborne in nature at close distances and closed spaces,” Dr. Salvin George, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital, Al Safa told Khaleej Times.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi said they were working to fix the issues in the Alhosn app, but noted that the ‘Alhosn for All’ service could be used to retrieve Covid-19 test results in the meanwhile.
With the app being down, the ‘green pass’ has also been temporarily suspended in Abu Dhabi. A text message is needed to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates. Apart from the SMS of a negative PCR test result, people can also use ‘Al Hosn for All’ service, they said.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi also approved the physical return of students to schools for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The decision came following consultation and collaboration with parents, teachers, principals and school operators across Abu Dhabi, conducted in May and June this year.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 177.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.84 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 177,753,055 and 3,849,115, respectively.
