Covid-19: Doctors urge UAE residents against summer break, Eid Al Adha gatherings

The UAE has seen a fresh surge in Covid cases since the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.

With school vacations around the corner, authorities and doctors have warned people against gatherings, while urging them to follow Covid-19 protocols.

The UAE has seen a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases since the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays in mid-May However, this rise is much lower than that witnessed post-New Year holidays.

Experts believe one of main reasons for the spike is social gatherings and complacency among people who are not following precautionary measures. “Residents must put the brakes on social interactions. The virus is airborne in nature at close distances and closed spaces,” Dr. Salvin George, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital, Al Safa told Khaleej Times.

As schools close for the long summer vacations, experts have urged residents to strictly avoid crowds, wear masks at all times and spend time with their family, instead of meeting up with friends and groups. “Outdoor activities are safest for families. It would help relieve the monotony and mental stress of being indoors due to the pandemic.” Dr George added.

Dr Sunil Vyas, pulmunology (specialist), Aster Hospital, Al Qusais said: “Outdoor activities, especially early in the morning, can be an option during the vacations. People must continue wearing masks at all times while maintaining hand hygiene.”

Dr Abdul Aneez, medical director, Medeor Hospital, advised parents to find creative ways to keep their children engaged. “Parents can involve children in various household activities to help them in spend time fruitfully,” Dr Aneez said.

He also advised people to be careful while inviting guests at home during the holidays.

Spike in UAE cases after Eid Al Fitr

“Limit visitors to your homes and preferably interact only with close family members. Also ensure that everyone has received the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage others to receive their jab before the start of the summer vacations,” Dr Aneez added.

Doctors urged residents to get their vaccination at the earliest. “We still have people who have not been vaccinated or have not received both doses. We have seen patients who received the vaccine six months back contacting Covid-19. It does make sense to take a booster dose,” Dr.Sunil added.

On Friday (June 18), the UAE reported 1,942 cases and 1,918 recoveries. So far, the country has reported 608,070 cases and 587,160 recoveries.

