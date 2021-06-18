Covid-19: Alhosn app is down, but you can use ‘Alhosn for All’ service in UAE

Even as the local authorities fix the issues in the Alhosn app, another official service ‘Alhosn for All’ can be used to retrieve Covid-19 test results.

With the app being down, the ‘green pass’ has been temporarily suspended in Abu Dhabi. So, people no longer need any PCR test results to enter public places like malls and supermarkets, but a text message is needed to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates. Apart from the SMS of a negative PCR test result, people can also use ‘Al Hosn for All’ service.

'Green pass' temporarily suspended in Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had launched the service last year for the convenience of those who do not have a smart phone but use a press-button feature phone. It did not get as much publicity as the much-fancied Al Hosn app, which has been widely used.

How to use ‘Al Hosn for All’

‘Al Hosn for All’ is an official notification that can be shown to authorities when asked for Covid-19 test results. All you need to do is dial: (star)48(star), your 15-digit Emirates ID number and (hashtag) without leaving any space, i.e., *48* # and press call.

Your full name, status of Covid-19 test result, as well as the date, month and year will appear on the screen. The format can be saved on mobile phones for easy use. However, one must ensure the mobile number used is linked to the Emirates ID.