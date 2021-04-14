- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,798 Covid-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 40.4 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,798 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,492 recoveries and 4 deaths.
>> Covid UAE: Ajman shoppers to get free home delivery during Ramadan
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 137.2 million, while deaths have surged to more than 2.95 million, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Indian authorities on Wednesday announced that its Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams have been cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, local media reports say. Class XII exams have been postponed.
The board exams were to begin on May 4, 2021.
Closer to home, Sharjah on Tuesday announced updated Covid testing procedures for passengers arriving at the Sharjah International Airport.
The new regulation will come into force by next week.
