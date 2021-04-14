CBSE Board exams for Grade 10 cancelled, Grade 12 postponed

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021 | Last updated on April 14, 2021 at 11.03 pm

The board exams were to begin on May 4, 2021.

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams have been cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, local media reports say. Class XII exams have been postponed.

The decision was announced after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CBSE officials and the Education Minister, amid growing calls to cancel the exams due to Covid safety concerns.

Students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

2. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The Class 12 exams will be held later. The situation will be "reviewed" on June 1 and "details will be shared subsequently".

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, said the minister.