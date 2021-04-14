Education
CBSE Board exams for Grade 10 cancelled, Grade 12 postponed

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021 | Last updated on April 14, 2021 at 11.03 pm
File photo

The board exams were to begin on May 4, 2021.

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams have been cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, local media reports say. Class XII exams have been postponed.

The decision was announced after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CBSE officials and the Education Minister, amid growing calls to cancel the exams due to Covid safety concerns.

Students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

The Class 12 exams will be held later. The situation will be "reviewed" on June 1 and "details will be shared subsequently".

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, said the minister.

