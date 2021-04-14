Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: Ajman shoppers to get free home delivery during Ramadan

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021
Photo: Supplied

The move aims to minimise the gathering of customers at cooperative society markets.

Customers shopping at Ajman Markets Cooperative Society will be able to avail of private delivery services during the holy month of Ramadan, thanks to a new community initiative.

The drive has been rolled out by Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA), which will deliver the items at residents' doorsteps.

The move will contribute in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the emirate by minimising the gathering of customers at cooperative society markets.

The service will be carried out by the authority's fleet of 'Route' vehicles, which are equipped to ensure delivery of goods in the best condition, while taking into account all precautionary measures set by the emirate.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of APTA, noted that the authority aims to diversify its activities and provide high-quality services to the public, and promote similar businesses in the emirate.

APTA has prepared a number of high-quality goods and food transport vehicles and provided training to drivers on how to deal with the public and communicate with them, while delivering their shopping.

Afkar Abdullah



