- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid UAE: Ajman shoppers to get free home delivery during Ramadan
The move aims to minimise the gathering of customers at cooperative society markets.
Customers shopping at Ajman Markets Cooperative Society will be able to avail of private delivery services during the holy month of Ramadan, thanks to a new community initiative.
The drive has been rolled out by Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA), which will deliver the items at residents' doorsteps.
ALSO READ:
>> Ramadan 2021: 50% discount on public fines announced in Ras Al Khaimah
The move will contribute in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the emirate by minimising the gathering of customers at cooperative society markets.
The service will be carried out by the authority's fleet of 'Route' vehicles, which are equipped to ensure delivery of goods in the best condition, while taking into account all precautionary measures set by the emirate.
ALSO READ:
>> Ramadan 2021: Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh14 million bonus for taxi number plate owners
Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of APTA, noted that the authority aims to diversify its activities and provide high-quality services to the public, and promote similar businesses in the emirate.
APTA has prepared a number of high-quality goods and food transport vehicles and provided training to drivers on how to deal with the public and communicate with them, while delivering their shopping.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch