Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: 50% discount on public fines announced in Ras Al Khaimah

Web Report/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on April 13, 2021

(Alamy)

'To bring happiness to community members in the holy month'

Residents of Ras Al Khaimah can avail a 50 per cent discount on environmental fines throughout the month of Ramadan, the Public Services Department announced on Tuesday.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

This initiative was launched on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The department noted that the initiative comes as part of its efforts to please customers and community members and to motivate and facilitate the violators to pay off the fines issued against them.

 
 
 
Officials said the main aim of imposing fines on violators is to educate community members about the importance of preserving the environment through adhering to rules.




