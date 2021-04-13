News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Ramadan 2021: Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh14 million bonus for taxi number plate owners

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 13, 2021

This is in addition to their annual dues.

A total of Dh14 million will be paid as bonuses to taxi number plate owners in Dubai.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ordered the bonus.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin distributing the 2020 bonuses to owners of 2,833 taxi number plates during the holy month of Ramadan.

These are in addition to their annual dues.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his generous gesture.

"This bonus is one of several of Sheikh Mohammed’s gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens. The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families. Apart from enhancing their wellbeing and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity.”

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20210428/ARTICLE/210429045&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 