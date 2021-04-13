- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh14 million bonus for taxi number plate owners
This is in addition to their annual dues.
A total of Dh14 million will be paid as bonuses to taxi number plate owners in Dubai.
In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ordered the bonus.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin distributing the 2020 bonuses to owners of 2,833 taxi number plates during the holy month of Ramadan.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his generous gesture.
"This bonus is one of several of Sheikh Mohammed’s gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens. The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families. Apart from enhancing their wellbeing and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity.”
