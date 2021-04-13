Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: New PCR testing rule for Sharjah travellers

File photo

The new regulation will come into force five days after the announcement.

The Sharjah emergency, crisis and disasters management team has announced updated Covid testing procedures for passengers arriving at the Sharjah International Airport.

Passengers need to have a negative Covid PCR test result that was taken no earlier than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Previously, the requirement was 96 hours.

The new regulation will come into force five days after the announcement.

Passengers will also need to take a PCR test on landing at the Sharjah airport.

