Covid-19 in UAE: New PCR testing rule for Sharjah travellers
The new regulation will come into force five days after the announcement.
The Sharjah emergency, crisis and disasters management team has announced updated Covid testing procedures for passengers arriving at the Sharjah International Airport.
UAE travel guide amid Covid: Quarantine, PCR test rules across Emirates
Passengers need to have a negative Covid PCR test result that was taken no earlier than 72 hours before the date of travel.
Previously, the requirement was 96 hours.
UAE: 'Intensified' Covid tests in multiple areas
Passengers will also need to take a PCR test on landing at the Sharjah airport.
