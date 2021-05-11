Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,614 Covid-19 cases, 1,600 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 46.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,614 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,600 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 177,688 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 11 are 539,138, while total recoveries stand at 519,405. The death toll rises to 1,617.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) has specified the Covid safety guidelines for mosques to host Eid Al Fitr prayers.

According to the fresh guidelines issued on Tuesday, mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The total duration of the prayer is limited to 15 minutes.

Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced. This is a Covid safety measure.

The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh10,000 and each guest, Dh5,000, the police said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait announced on Monday that it was indefinitely suspending direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, except for cargo flights.

Authorities said in a statement that residents of these countries must spend 14 days in a third country before heading for Kuwait.