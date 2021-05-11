- EVENTS
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai issues guidelines for Eid prayers at mosques
Fresh guidelines were issued on Tuesday.
The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) has specified the Covid safety guidelines for mosques to host Eid Al Fitr prayers.
According to the fresh guidelines issued on Tuesday, mosques will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.
The total duration of the prayer is limited to 15 minutes.
The prayer will be hosted at 5.52am.
Female prayer areas will remain closed.
According to federal guidelines announced on Monday, handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden.
Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.
