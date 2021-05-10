Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait bars direct flights from four countries

KUNA/Kuwait
Filed on May 10, 2021
AFP

The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities.


Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Monday suspending indefinitely direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, except for cargo flights.

The DGCA said in a statement that residents of these countries must spend 14 days in a third country before heading for Kuwait.

The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities, considering the contagion status in such high-hazard countries.

The anti-covid measure was declared by the Cabinet earlier today.




