- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for gatherings, parties
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police.
Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced. This is a Covid safety measure.
The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh10,000 and each guest, Dh5,000, the police said on Tuesday.
On Monday, a top Dubai Police officer had said that gatherings of over five are banned in Dubai. Hosts of such parties would be fined Dh50,000, and each guest, Dh10,000.
Third Eid celebrated amid Covid in UAE
The Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to comply with all Covid safety measures, including mask use and social distancing. Gatherings at home or farms or any public place are strictly banned.
The police urged residents to avoid social practices that pose a risk to the health and safety of residents.
Residents can report violations of Covid safety rules to 8002626.
-
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Prayer timings in Abu Dhabi,...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for...
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: Third Eid to be celebrated amid Covid-19
How this Eid is remarkably different from the last two marked amid... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr cannons set up in five locations...
The firing of Eid cannons can be viewed only on TV. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,614 cases, 1,600 recoveries, 2...
More than 46.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: Third Eid to be celebrated amid Covid-19
How this Eid is remarkably different from the last two marked amid... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for...
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Prayer timings in Abu Dhabi,...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE