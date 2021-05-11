UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for gatherings, parties

Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police.

Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced. This is a Covid safety measure.

The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh10,000 and each guest, Dh5,000, the police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a top Dubai Police officer had said that gatherings of over five are banned in Dubai. Hosts of such parties would be fined Dh50,000, and each guest, Dh10,000.

Third Eid celebrated amid Covid in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to comply with all Covid safety measures, including mask use and social distancing. Gatherings at home or farms or any public place are strictly banned.

The police urged residents to avoid social practices that pose a risk to the health and safety of residents.

Residents can report violations of Covid safety rules to 8002626.