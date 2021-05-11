Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for gatherings, parties

Staff Reporter/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 11, 2021

(Supplied)

Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police.


Eid Al Fitr gatherings and parties are banned in the UAE Capital, the Abu Dhabi Police have announced. This is a Covid safety measure.

The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh10,000 and each guest, Dh5,000, the police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a top Dubai Police officer had said that gatherings of over five are banned in Dubai. Hosts of such parties would be fined Dh50,000, and each guest, Dh10,000.

Third Eid celebrated amid Covid in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to comply with all Covid safety measures, including mask use and social distancing. Gatherings at home or farms or any public place are strictly banned.

The police urged residents to avoid social practices that pose a risk to the health and safety of residents.

Residents can report violations of Covid safety rules to 8002626.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:02
  • Fajr
    04:12
  • SHURUQ
    05:33
  • DHUHR
    12:18
  • ASR
    15:43
  • Maghrib
    18:58
  • Isha
    20:19

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210508&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509235&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1427,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 