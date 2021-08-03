Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,548 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 66.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,548 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,504 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 234,765 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 3 are 685,462, while total recoveries stand at 662,660. The death toll now stands at 1,960.

ALSO READ:

>> Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE: All you need to know

>> Covid-19: Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid Sydney lockdown

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded citizens and residents that anyone violating movement restrictions during the National Sterilisation Programme will be liable to a fine of Dh3,000.

Authorities in the Capital introduced sweeping Covid safety measures on July 19 — coinciding with the first day of Eid Al Adha — including restricting the movement of traffic and public from 12am until 5am when the sterilisation drive will be in progress.

Dubai-based Emirates has announced the suspension of passenger flights from Uganda until at least August 7, 2021 - whereas Nepal flights to UAE are restricted.

The airline confirmed the suspension of the above flights while replying to travel queries on Twitter.

Meanwhile, authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.