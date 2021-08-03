Abu Dhabi sterilisation drive: Dh3,000 fine for stepping out without movement permit

The authority advised the public to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary.

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded citizens and residents that anyone violating movement restrictions during the National Sterilisation Programme will be liable to a fine of Dh3,000,

Authorities in the Capital introduced sweeping Covid safety measures on July 19 — coinciding with the first day of Eid Al Adha — including restricting the movement of traffic and public from 12am until 5am when the sterilisation drive will be in progress.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi to activate radars, impose fines in sterilisation drive

The public must stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary, or to get essential supplies such as food and medicine.

How to apply for a movement permit

>> A movement permit can be applied for and obtained via www.adpolice.gov.ae or the Abu Dhabi Police app (available on both Apple and Google Play.

>> No documents are required. Applicants only need to enter their name, mobile number and vehicle licence plate number.

>> Applicants must also mention the specific reason for which they require the permit.

>> Approval will be granted immediately, unless applicants select 'other reasons', which will then need to be assessed.

Exemptions

Entering Abu Dhabi from other emirates during the National Sterilisation Programme is prohibited, except for permit holders and exempted categories.

Permit holders are allowed to use taxis during sterilisation hours. However, other public transport, such as buses, will not be operational.

ALSO READ:

>> Sterilisation programme: Abu Dhabi Police advisory for motorists

Members of the public can avail of airport taxi services without the need for a permit, if travelling from the airport to one's accommodation. However, a permit will be required if one uses a personal car.

Those looking for more information can contact the Awnak Centre on 8003333.