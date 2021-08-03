Covid-19: Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid Sydney lockdown
Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar employ 26,000 staff in Australia.
Australia's Qantas Group says it expects Sydney’s Covid-19 lockdown to last for at least another two months and it will furlough 2,500 staff due to an associated downturn in domestic flights.
Sydney and Brisbane, Australia’s biggest and third-biggest cities respectively, are in lockdown due to growing clusters of the Delta variant.
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said Tuesday that 2,500 staff from Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar would be furloughed for an estimated two months. The airlines employ 26,000 staff in Australia.
Joyce said that based on current daily tallies of new infections, “it’s reasonable to assume that Sydney’s borders will be closed for at least another two months.”
Sydney, where Qantas is headquartered, and surrounding cities in New South Wales state have been locked down since June 26. The lockdown will continue until at least Aug. 28.
New South Wales on Tuesday reported 199 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.
Brisbane and surrounding municipalities in Queensland state locked down on July 31 until Aug. 8.
Queensland on Tuesday reported 16 new cases in the latest 24 hours.
Australia’s prime minister, meanwhile, has dismissed an opposition proposal to pay people to be vaccinated as an insult to Australians.
Only 19% of Australian adults had been fully vaccinated by Monday. Most would prefer Pfizer which is in short supply. Many are concerned about the slight risk of blood clotting caused by AstraZeneca, the only alternative in Australia.
-
Aviation
Covid-19: Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid...
Qantas Airways and budget subsidiary Jetstar employ 26,000 staff in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
On a successful streak: From textile to real...
Young Indian entrepreneur Amrita Chandhok is a name to reckon with,... READ MORE
-
Business
‘UAE needs to expand coders’ scope to ...
The UAE launched a national plan in July to train 100,000 coders and... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 71% cut in charges for setting up new...
Over 93 percent of economic activities can now receive a commercial... READ MORE
-
News
Jet skis banned from Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour ...
Residents have complained about jet ski races on family beach and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Hijri New Year likely date for most Islamic...
Public and private sector holiday in UAE on Muharram 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Capital sterilisation: Dh3K fine for stepping out ...
The authority advised the public to stay at home and step out only if ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: CBSE Class 10 results announced
CBSE says results can be accessed online. READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’