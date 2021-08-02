Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE: All you need to know
The approval comes after extensive clinical trials and evaluations.
Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm vaccine jabs, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
The ministry on Monday announced that the approval of the emergency registration of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children comes after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations. The administration of the vaccine is based on the emergency use authorisation and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations.
MoHAP announced the provision of Sinopharm vaccine for the age group 3 - 17 The decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations and is based on the emergency use authorization and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/4Y3VEMMW8V— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 2, 2021
The Sinopharm immune bridge study that was launched in Abu Dhabi in June this year saw the participation of 900 children.
Held under the supervision of the MoHAP, the study was conducted with full parental consent. All young volunteers were closely monitored and received care at every step of the process.
The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to have conducted a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group. Other vaccine manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States, United Kingdom and India, have also performed similar clinical trials over the past few months.
