Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE: All you need to know

Saman Haziq /Abu Dhabi
saman@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 2, 2021
Representational image - Reuters

The approval comes after extensive clinical trials and evaluations.


Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm vaccine jabs, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

The ministry on Monday announced that the approval of the emergency registration of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children comes after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations. The administration of the vaccine is based on the emergency use authorisation and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations.

The Sinopharm immune bridge study that was launched in Abu Dhabi in June this year saw the participation of 900 children.

Held under the supervision of the MoHAP, the study was conducted with full parental consent. All young volunteers were closely monitored and received care at every step of the process.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19 in UAE: 900 kids part of study on Sinopharm vaccine for those aged 3 to 17

>> Video: Children from Abu Dhabi royal family take part in Sinopharm Covid vaccine study

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to have conducted a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group. Other vaccine manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States, United Kingdom and India, have also performed similar clinical trials over the past few months.

Saman Haziq



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210802&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809867&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 