UAE: Emirates Uganda flights suspended until at least August 7, Nepal flights 'restricted'

Filed on August 3, 2021

UAE has suspended passengers flights from 16 countries.


Dubai-based Emirates has announced the suspension of passenger flights from Uganda until at least August 7, 2021 - whereas Nepal flights to UAE are restricted.

The airline confirmed the suspension of the above flights while replying to travel queries on Twitter.

Passengers who have connected through Uganda in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline said.

UAE Nationals and their first degree relatives, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE and the two countries who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols, as well as delegations and businesspeople who have received prior approvals, will be exempt for travel, the airline added.

Earlier this week, the UAE authorities had announced a suspension on entry of passengers from 16 countries until further notice.

India, Pakistan flights to remain suspended

Transit and cargo flights will continue to operate, the authorities said.

The airline urges customers to regularly check travel updates before booking tickets as the situation 'can change at any time'.




