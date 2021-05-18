- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,270 Covid-19 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,270 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,250 recoveries and 4 deaths.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: Abu Dhabi continues free Covid testing of residents
>> Dubai couple sets wedding date as Covid rules are revised
The new cases were detected through 202,184 additional tests.
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 18 are 548,681, while total recoveries stand at 528,769. The death toll rises to 1,637.
Restrictions and curbs imposed by the UAE related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be removed before the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020, according to industry officials.
The decision to lift curbs on passenger flights from the Indian Subcontinent, however, depends on how the governments handle the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior UAE official on Monday.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said a date cannot be fixed at present. "We are doing what is possible [to help] as an airline by carrying aid for NGOs free of cost," he stated.
Meanwhile, new figures released show Dubai’s tourism industry steadily springing back from the impacts of the pandemic.
It was announced in a video shared online by the Dubai Media Office that the emirate welcomed over 1.26 million passengers in the first quarter of 2021. The number increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,270 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4...
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: UAE healthcare group to offer ...
The services is available from Sunday to Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India unlikely to resume sizable...
India’s vaccination drive will now take priority as its tally... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid: Maharashtra to start...
It will also cover people at old age homes and rehab centres, beggars,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,270 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4...
More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh50,000 fee to release vehicle impounded...
Offenders will also be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: Expect lunch with robots and more
The experiences are available in half-, full- or three-day formats READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE extends deadline for submission of Class 10...
The Board was urged to review the previous timeline in light of the... READ MORE