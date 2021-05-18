Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,270 Covid-19 cases, 1,250 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 47.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,270 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,250 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 202,184 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 18 are 548,681, while total recoveries stand at 528,769. The death toll rises to 1,637.

Restrictions and curbs imposed by the UAE related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be removed before the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020, according to industry officials.

The decision to lift curbs on passenger flights from the Indian Subcontinent, however, depends on how the governments handle the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior UAE official on Monday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said a date cannot be fixed at present. "We are doing what is possible [to help] as an airline by carrying aid for NGOs free of cost," he stated.

Meanwhile, new figures released show Dubai’s tourism industry steadily springing back from the impacts of the pandemic.

It was announced in a video shared online by the Dubai Media Office that the emirate welcomed over 1.26 million passengers in the first quarter of 2021. The number increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.