Video: Abu Dhabi continues free Covid testing of residents

No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks, says worker.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are continuing to administer free Covid-19 tests for residents of the Musaffah industrial area.

The “proactive” testing is being done in response to directives issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee. It is being carried out in collaboration with Tamouh Healthcare and Abu Dhabi Police.

A video tweeted on Monday shows socially distanced queues of workers waiting to get tested.

“No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks,” a worker is heard saying.

“This enables people to ensure they are safe by getting tested every seven or 10 days,” says another. “We have to do the tests to protect ourselves and the elderly.

“The UAE is offering excellent services, testing is free, hospital services are free … everything is free.”

Fahad Al Mansoori, a volunteer, explained that regular testing is done for workers in the Musaffah industrial area “for their own safety and safety of the community”.

Abu Dhabi authorities have been conducting free Covid-19 screenings across the UAE’s capital since April 2020 in a bid to identify those who may have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

On Sunday, authorities said senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing Covid-19 tests at a drive-in facility as part of a mass testing campaign in Khalifa City-A.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com