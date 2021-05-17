- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Abu Dhabi continues free Covid testing of residents
No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks, says worker.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are continuing to administer free Covid-19 tests for residents of the Musaffah industrial area.
#_ . pic.twitter.com/XB0rpz6LVi— (@admediaoffice) May 17, 2021
The “proactive” testing is being done in response to directives issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee. It is being carried out in collaboration with Tamouh Healthcare and Abu Dhabi Police.
A video tweeted on Monday shows socially distanced queues of workers waiting to get tested.
“No other country is doing this, offering these services for free every two weeks,” a worker is heard saying.
“This enables people to ensure they are safe by getting tested every seven or 10 days,” says another. “We have to do the tests to protect ourselves and the elderly.
“The UAE is offering excellent services, testing is free, hospital services are free … everything is free.”
Fahad Al Mansoori, a volunteer, explained that regular testing is done for workers in the Musaffah industrial area “for their own safety and safety of the community”.
Abu Dhabi authorities have been conducting free Covid-19 screenings across the UAE’s capital since April 2020 in a bid to identify those who may have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.
On Sunday, authorities said senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination are undergoing Covid-19 tests at a drive-in facility as part of a mass testing campaign in Khalifa City-A.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sheikh Ahmed hopes UAE will be added to ...
Emirates see travel picking up in summer as markets reopen. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Britain eases virus lockdown but Asia...
Cinemas, museums and sports venues also opened their doors for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Working 55 hours or more per week is threat to...
The study drew on data from 194 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Visitors to Dubai increase 10-fold in 8...
The number of visitors to the emirate increased tenfold between July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE likely to see curbs removed before Expo 2020: ...
Dubai on Monday announced revised safety protocols, lifting some... READ MORE
-
News
At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for...
Those refusing to submit a sample can face legal action by the Public ... READ MORE
-
Business
Living in Dubai for 100 years: Bhatia family gets ...
Model Indian expatriate family receives high praise in their adopted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai revises Covid safety measures for events,...
Capacity at hotels, restaurants increased. READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE