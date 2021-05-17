- EVENTS
No date on when UAE will resume flights from Indian subcontinent: Sheikh Ahmed
Lifting of curbs depends on how governments handle pandemic
The decision to lift curbs on passenger flights from the Indian Subcontinent depends on how the governments handle the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior UAE official on Monday.
“It always depends on how the governments are doing with the Covid situation. We can’t fix a date (to lift restrictions). Markets are opening and closing with restrictions being lifted. We are always for vaccinating the people around the world and easing travel restrictions as this is how the world will move forward,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group.
>>> ALSO READ: Stranded Indian expats travel via Armenia, Uzbekistan to return to UAE
India-UAE travel suspension: Charter flight tickets could cost up to Dh25,000
The UAE has imposed curbs on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal due to high number of covid-19 cases in those countries.
“It is really sad to see what is happening in the second wave of Covid-19 in India because India is one of our first points of operations and we enjoyed good traffic between the two countries in terms of goods and people. We are doing what is possible as an airline by carrying aid for NGOs free of cost,” he added.
Sheikh Ahmed stressed that making vaccine mandatory is a government’s prerogative but stressed that it’s important for the safety and revival of the industry.
He said an app that is easy to carry to pass through airports is need of the hour.
“If you’re vaccinated it is always good for you and others. I think people should take opportunity to vaccinate themselves if it is available in their country, wherever they are.”
