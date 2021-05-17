- EVENTS
Covid: Visitors to Dubai increase 10-fold in 8 months
The number of visitors to the emirate increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.
New figures released show Dubai’s tourism industry steadily springing back from the impacts of the pandemic.
ALSO READ:
>> Good crisis management helped UAE grow during pandemic: Sheikh Mohammed
It was announced in a video shared online by the Dubai Media Office that the emirate welcomed over 1.26 million passengers in the first quarter of 2021. The number increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.
Tourism in #Dubai, in numbers.. pic.twitter.com/8aEyViUwji— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2021
The video also revealed that hotel occupancy rates had increased from 34 per cent to 61 per cent, with a 19 per cent growth in reservations. The number of booked rooms also increased from 993,000 to 2.4 million.
ALSO READ:
>> ATM 2021: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes everyone to Dubai
Today, Dubai is hosting the Arabian Travel Market, an international travel and tourism event, with 1,300 exhibitors from 62 countries. The hybrid event will run from May 16 to May 19, 2021.
“From Dubai, the recovery of the global tourism sector begins,” the video said.
