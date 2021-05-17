Covid: Visitors to Dubai increase 10-fold in 8 months

The number of visitors to the emirate increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.

New figures released show Dubai’s tourism industry steadily springing back from the impacts of the pandemic.

It was announced in a video shared online by the Dubai Media Office that the emirate welcomed over 1.26 million passengers in the first quarter of 2021. The number increased tenfold between July 2020 and March 2021.

The video also revealed that hotel occupancy rates had increased from 34 per cent to 61 per cent, with a 19 per cent growth in reservations. The number of booked rooms also increased from 993,000 to 2.4 million.

Today, Dubai is hosting the Arabian Travel Market, an international travel and tourism event, with 1,300 exhibitors from 62 countries. The hybrid event will run from May 16 to May 19, 2021.

“From Dubai, the recovery of the global tourism sector begins,” the video said.