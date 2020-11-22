Coronavirus news bulletin from UAE: 1,262 new cases reported; camping banned in Fujairah

Around-up of major developments related to Covid-19 across the country.

Here's a round-up of all the latest Covid-19 developments you need to know:

UAE reports 1,262 Covid-19 cases, 771 recoveries, one death

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,262 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 771 recoveries. One death was also reported. As many as 133,003 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 15.1 million Covid-19 tests so far. In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. The UAE has conducted over 15.5 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread. However, the ministry has urged the public to cooperate and stick to the Covid-19 precautionary measures outlined by the government.

Dubai shuts gaming centre for safety violations

Dubai Economy has shut down a gaming centre on Sheikh Zayed Road for violating coronavirus guidelines and safety measures announced by the authorities to rein in the pandemic. Dubai Economy said an advertising videos posted on social media promotion of some practices that violated Covid-19 guidelines. The gaming centre’s management was summoned to Dubai Economy office to ensure commitment to the laws and legislations in force related to conducting business during the pandemic. Dubai Economy thanked consumers for reporting violations and negative practices that harm the public. It asked consumer groups to report violations through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or via the website consumerrights.ae or by calling 600 545 555.

Camping banned in Fujairah

The crises, emergencies and disasters management committee in Fujairah has banned all types of camps, including tents and caravans, across the emirate. Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said the decision is part of the emirate’s precautionary measures to keep residents safe from Covid-19. Fujairah’s scenic spots are a popular draw for campers and attract enthusiasts from across the country, especially during the winter season. With a five-day UAE National Day weekend coming up next month, the anti-Covid measure will affect the camping plans of residents. Maj-Gen Al Kaabi, who also heads the disasters management committee in Fujairah, added: “The move coincides with the onset of fine weather and residents’ ... (practice to hit the outdoors) ... and go camping.”

Beware of online matchmaking fraud in the time of Covid, advise UAE experts

In the middle of a pandemic, which convinced people that home is the safest place to be in, could it be possible to find love and actually ‘meet’ someone to marry? Really, how do you find The One in the time of Covid-19? Matchmakers claim to have the answer. The police have recorded several incidents of fraud and blackmail — targeting both men and women of marrying age, looking for a partner to spend the rest of their lives with. The increase in cases and complaints about such scams have prompted the police in Dubai and Sharjah to issue warning advisories, urging the public to be extra careful in availing of online matchmaking services. Make sure an entity is licensed before starting any transaction, the police stressed. Dr Raja Al Othmani of the Family Advisory said these electronic matchmaking activities are “very risky”, primarily because one often doesn’t have a way to verify the information about a certain “match” or a person seeking marriage.

RAK Ruler announces 50% reduction on licence renewal fees for Mice sector

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a directive to reduce trade licence renewal fees and fines for violations issued by any local entities or departments by 50 per cent for exhibition and events companies in Ras Al Khaimah for a period of 12 months. The initiative aims to support the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry in the UAE – a vital economic sector and one that is facing a challenging time due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.