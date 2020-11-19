Covid-19: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces 50% reduction on licence renewal fees for Mice sector
The initiative reflects Ruler's commitment to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued a directive to reduce trade licence renewal fees and fines for violations issued by any local entities or departments by 50 per cent for exhibition and events companies in Ras Al Khaimah for a period of 12 months.
The initiative aims to support the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry in the UAE – a vital economic sector and one that is facing a challenging time due to the current global coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to continuously monitoring the progress of various vital economic sectors and assisting them where necessary in order to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic and ensure that the Emirate's economy continues to progress and maintain its competitiveness across all areas.
The Ruler’s directives for the MICE sector are the latest in a series of procedures aimed mainly at reducing the burden on companies and guaranteeing business continuity. These included exemptions on registration fees for many companies, as well as on license and residency renewal fees. The incentives covered all business sectors in Ras Al Khaimah, including economic activities, tourism, government services, the environmental sector, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), retail and investments.
Sheikh Saud’s directives support Ras Al Khaimah’s business community by maintaining a stable economic landscape and encouraging the flow of further foreign investment into an Emirate that continues to demonstrate its resilience, competitiveness and great economic potential.
The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah enacted a set of measures earlier this year to ensure business continuity. The procedures can be classified into three categories: canceling or postponing payments; providing counsel; and offering marketing support according to the business activities of the entity in question.
-
Government
Covid-19: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces 50%...
The initiative reflects Ruler's commitment to mitigate the economic... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
18-month-old boy drowns in bath tub in Sharjah's...
The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital. READ MORE
-
News
RTA to open widened roads near Dubai's Mirdif...
The road improvements are expected to further ease traffic flow... READ MORE
-
News
Bullies need help and therapy, too, say UAE...
Treatment plans should be created to help bullies transform their... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews