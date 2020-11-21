Fighting Covid-19: Camping banned in Fujairah

Filed on November 21, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 12.04 am

Fines and stringent penalties will be slapped against violators.

The crises, emergencies and disasters management committee in Fujairah has banned all types of camps, including tents and caravans, across the emirate.

Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said the decision is part of the emirate’s precautionary measures to keep residents safe from Covid-19.

Fujairah’s scenic spots are a popular draw for campers and attract enthusiasts from across the country, especially during the winter season. With a five-day UAE National Day weekend coming up next month, the anti-Covid measure will affect the camping plans of residents.

Maj-Gen Al Kaabi, who also heads the disasters management committee in Fujairah, added: “The move coincides with the onset of fine weather and residents’ ... (practice to hit the outdoors) ... and go camping.”

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah, too, had recently announced a ban on all types of camps to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Fujairah Police and civic bodies will launch inspection campaigns to ensure public adherence to the decision, the officer added.

“Fines and stringent penalties will be slapped against violators. Any tent, camp or caravan will be demolished or removed with immediate effect,” he confirmed.

Ahead of holidays like the UAE National Day, Christmas and New Year, authorities had recently reminded residents that private gatherings are still banned.

“Strict Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in place and celebrations should be held virtually. No gatherings are allowed for celebrations. No food or gifts can be exchanged. People can take part in the celebrations virtually,” an official said during the UAE Government’s media briefing last week. “Concerts that last for more than three to four hours cannot be held without prior approval.”

It is for our benefit, say residents

Abdullah Saleh, an Emirati, said he was planning to go camping with friends. “We have to follow the new rule, which is meant to ensure public health and protect us from Covid-19.”

Ibrahim Salem, another Emirati, said he was sad that he could not go camping and enjoy the weather. “However, I understand that this move is actually for our own benefit, and we all have to strictly observe it.”

Ahmad Jamil, a Syrian resident, said the news came as a blow for him and his camping plans. “But we will comply with the new rule for our own safety. It is the responsibility of every Emirati, resident, visitor and tourist to protect our country from the spread of Covid-19.”

