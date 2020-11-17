Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: No gatherings allowed for UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year, say authorities

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 17, 2020 | Last updated on November 18, 2020 at 12.42 am

Cleaning and sterilisation should be held round the clock at all public facilities.

With big holidays coming up - from the UAE National Day to Christmas and New Year - residents are reminded that strict Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in place and celebrations should be held virtually, the authorities said on Tuesday. Private gatherings are prohibited.

"No gatherings are allowed for celebrations. No food or gifts can be exchanged. People can take part in the celebrations virtually," an official said during the UAE Government's media briefing.

"Concerts that last for more than three to four hours cannot be held without prior approval."

At authorised entertainment facilities, safety guidelines will strictly be implemented: Face masks are mandatory and thermal cameras should be installed. Training personnel must be present on-site, and everyone will have to observe the two-metre social distancing rule.

"For approved events, a designated staff member shall ensure that safety rules are being followed at the venue," the official said. Cleaning and sterilisation should be held round the clock at all public facilities.

mary@khaleejtimes.com


author

Marie Nammour

Originally from Lebanon, Marie has been covering the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution, immigration and labour issues often, and the Dubai International Film Festival. A graduate from the Holy Spirit university of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city to the north of Beirut, she worked as an in-house reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station back home and a legal translator for a renowned law college in the Lebanese capital. Speaks fluently four languages and is fond of travelling, psychology, learning more and grown by now a rich ‘criminal’ imagination…




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201211&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219723&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR0b9R6Oa5UKX7nFvhJhUPyl71R9NLL4Gjbk3N0ptY9viOFwEkzlvDA2CnM&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 