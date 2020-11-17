Coronavirus: No gatherings allowed for UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year, say authorities
Cleaning and sterilisation should be held round the clock at all public facilities.
With big holidays coming up - from the UAE National Day to Christmas and New Year - residents are reminded that strict Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in place and celebrations should be held virtually, the authorities said on Tuesday. Private gatherings are prohibited.
"No gatherings are allowed for celebrations. No food or gifts can be exchanged. People can take part in the celebrations virtually," an official said during the UAE Government's media briefing.
"Concerts that last for more than three to four hours cannot be held without prior approval."
At authorised entertainment facilities, safety guidelines will strictly be implemented: Face masks are mandatory and thermal cameras should be installed. Training personnel must be present on-site, and everyone will have to observe the two-metre social distancing rule.
"For approved events, a designated staff member shall ensure that safety rules are being followed at the venue," the official said. Cleaning and sterilisation should be held round the clock at all public facilities.
