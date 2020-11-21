Covid-19: Dubai shuts gaming centre for safety violations

The authorities have urged all training centers to comply with the protocols and safety guidelines

Dubai Economy has shut down a gaming centre on Sheikh Zayed Road for violating coronavirus guidelines and safety measures announced by the authorities to rein in the pandemic.

Dubai Economy said an advertising videos posted on social media promotion of some practices that violated Covid-19 guidelines.

The gaming centre’s management was summoned to Dubai Economy office to ensure commitment to the laws and legislations in force related to conducting business during the pandemic.

Dubai Economy thanked consumers for reporting violations and negative practices that harm the public. It asked consumer groups to report violations through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or via the website consumerrights.ae or by calling 600 545 555