Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight against the pandemic
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a decreased Covid-19 infection rate of 0.2 per cent of total tests in the Capital.
This follows the implementation of the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and successes resulting from rigorous implementation of thorough precautionary and preventive measures.
Abu Dhabi has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight against Covid-19. These include intensified vaccination campaigns aimed at all community members; targeted campaigns for vulnerable categories; continuous pro-active screening campaigns for all community members; and a comprehensive epidemiological tracing system for positive cases and those in contact.
The measures also include safety protocols across vital sectors; activation of the green pass system to access some public places; evaluated occupancy rates in public places and strict supervision of adherence to precautionary measures; use of advanced technology to detect infection, including EDE scanners; and strict policies in place for violators.
ALSO READ:
>> Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19 response
>> UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
>> KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against Covid-19?
Authorities thanked the public for their continuous support and adherence to precautionary and preventive measures. They also urged ongoing commitment to maintain the exemplary response efforts and achieve a full and sustainable recovery.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand PM Ardern extends Auckland...
The Delta variant outbreak has infected 955 so far, most of which... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded...
He insisted that they pay him only the cost of the petrol after he... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Drug addict stabs father 36 times, gets...
The incident took place after Taraweeh prayer during the last month... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine for ignoring school bus stop...
Police said some motorists have been observed violating the rule... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against Covid-19?
12 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway