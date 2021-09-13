Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%

The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight against the pandemic

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a decreased Covid-19 infection rate of 0.2 per cent of total tests in the Capital.

This follows the implementation of the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and successes resulting from rigorous implementation of thorough precautionary and preventive measures.

Abu Dhabi has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight against Covid-19. These include intensified vaccination campaigns aimed at all community members; targeted campaigns for vulnerable categories; continuous pro-active screening campaigns for all community members; and a comprehensive epidemiological tracing system for positive cases and those in contact.

The measures also include safety protocols across vital sectors; activation of the green pass system to access some public places; evaluated occupancy rates in public places and strict supervision of adherence to precautionary measures; use of advanced technology to detect infection, including EDE scanners; and strict policies in place for violators.

ALSO READ:

>> Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19 response

>> UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year

>> KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against Covid-19?

Authorities thanked the public for their continuous support and adherence to precautionary and preventive measures. They also urged ongoing commitment to maintain the exemplary response efforts and achieve a full and sustainable recovery.