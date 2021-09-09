Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19 response

The Capital was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai

Abu Dhabi has once again been ranked as the safest city in the world for its swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Dubai bagged the fifth spot in a global ranking report.

The report, released by London-based analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), was based on 114 parameters across five categories, including government efficiency, vaccination rates, healthcare management, economic resilience and efficiency of the quarantine system.

Abu Dhabi’s robust response to the pandemic ensured that the emirate maintained a low rate of positive cases and one of the lowest mortality rates per capita in the world.

The Capital also led research and development, facilitated scientific discoveries to tackle the virus and collaborated in global efforts to find a vaccine, including participating in the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated viral vaccine.

As a result of Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 measures, the health and safety of the community was protected, while maintaining an open and competitive economy.

DKG ranked 50 cities that were identified as having the most effective response to the pandemic. Abu Dhabi was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai.

The first version of the report was published in April 2021 and Abu Dhabi topped the list then, too.

Within weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak, Abu Dhabi established field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities. Abu Dhabi has also played a key role in the UAE’s vaccination campaign — more than 88 per cent of the population has already received a free vaccine.

Abu Dhabi continues to work and develop to maintain the effectiveness of its strategies in dealing with the pandemic and to share its inspiring experience globally to help eliminate the effects of the Covid-19 virus in various parts of the world.

