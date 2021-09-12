UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the second time this was achieved in as many weeks
The UAE’s consistent decline in daily Covid-19 cases saw a new milestone on Sunday, September 12. The country recorded 620 cases — its lowest daily infections in more than a year.
The last time cases dipped below 620 was on September 7, 2020, when 470 infections were reported.
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the second time this was achieved in as many weeks. The UAE did not see any deaths on September 2 either — after nearly 10 months. Prior to that, the country saw zero deaths from the coronavirus on November 14, 2020.
At 0.2 per cent, the UAE has one of the lowest death rates from the virus. It is significantly lesser than the global average of just over 2 per cent.
The UAE’s strategy of mass vaccination and mass testing is clearly working, as cases have been dipping to all-time lows since August 1.
Infections had dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. The downward trajectory has been continuing ever since.
ALSO READ:
>> How UAE became world’s most vaccinated country
In fact, August saw a 62 per cent drop in daily Covid-19 cases, as compared to January this year. In contrast, cases had nearly hit the 4,000 mark once in January.
The UAE has implemented the world’s most robust Covid vaccination campaign — holding the highest percentage of most fully vaccinated residents (79 per cent) and the highest dose distribution rate (190.86 doses per 100 people) globally.
